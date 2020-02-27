Norfolk Police ask for help identifying man in two robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe is behind two commercial robberies this week.
Police say a man entered a 7-Eleven store at 3235 Chesapeake Boulevard Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded money.
The employee complied, then the man fled the store.
Police also believe he was responsible for another commericial robbery on Monday around 6:15 p.m. at the Airport Quick Mart at 2504 E. Little Creek Road.
Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has information on the robberies, should call Norfolk Police.
Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.