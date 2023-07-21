NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A second man has been arrested following a shooting on Hollister Avenue that killed another man earlier this month, Norfolk Police said.

Bryston A. Davis, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Virginia Beach and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

Leon M. Williams, 23, had been arrested in Virginia Beach July 13 and was also charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

Bryston A. Davis (Photo – Norfolk Police) Leon M. Williams (Photo – Norfolk Police)

Both Davis and Williams are being held in the Norfolk city jail without bond.

Around 10:07 p.m. July 3, officers responded to the 2900 block of Hollister Avenue for a report of a gunshot disturbance. When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That man, Jalanu L. Colbert, 28, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries July 9.