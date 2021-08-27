Norfolk police arrest man after home invasion caught on camera

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk have arrested a man in connection with a recent home invasion that was caught on camera.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 800 block of Maury Avenue on Sunday morning. The homeowner said that no physical items were taken, however, the man stole her peace of mind.

She was not home at the time of the invasion but was able to view it several hours later on her phone. She then called the police, who made sure the man was no longer in her house.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

The suspect, 35-year-old, Nicholas P. Bond has now been arrested and charged with burglary and larceny.

“He didn’t take anything and there was lots of things that he could’ve easily taken that were right there in plain sight, so I didn’t know why he didn’t take anything. But it’s unnerving that he was in the house for 15 minutes,” the woman previously told 10 On Your Side.

Bond was in the house for about 15 minutes before leaving. The homeowner believes he entered her home through an unlocked window.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.