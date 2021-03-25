Norfolk police arrest man accused of attempted abduction

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of attempting to abduct a woman a couple of days earlier near the Eastern Virginia Medical School campus. 

The previous incident occurred on March 17 when police responded to the 700 block of W. Olney Road around 9 p.m. for the report of an abduction.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman who said a man grabbed her and attempted to take her to an unknown location.

The woman was able to get the attention of a security guard during the incident, and the man fled.

After further investigation, police were able to arrest 25-year-old Pierre S. Stone. He is charged with abduction and simple assault.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10