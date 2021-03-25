Norfolk police arrest man accused of attempted abduction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of attempting to abduct a woman a couple of days earlier near the Eastern Virginia Medical School campus.

The previous incident occurred on March 17 when police responded to the 700 block of W. Olney Road around 9 p.m. for the report of an abduction.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman who said a man grabbed her and attempted to take her to an unknown location.

The woman was able to get the attention of a security guard during the incident, and the man fled.

After further investigation, police were able to arrest 25-year-old Pierre S. Stone. He is charged with abduction and simple assault.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.