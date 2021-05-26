Norfolk police arrest 3 teens in connection with shooting on Mariners Way

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a shooting that injured a woman on Mariners Way Tuesday night.

Police said two 13-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with armed burglary, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mariners Way around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. She is expected to be OK.

All three juveniles charged in connection with the shooting are being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.