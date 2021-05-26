Norfolk police arrest 3 teens in connection with shooting on Mariners Way

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a shooting that injured a woman on Mariners Way Tuesday night.
Police said two 13-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with armed burglary, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police responded to the 400 block of Mariners Way around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. She is expected to be OK.
All three juveniles charged in connection with the shooting are being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.