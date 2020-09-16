Norfolk Police arrest 2 teens in fatal shooting at Pollard Street playground

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl Tuesday at a playground on Pollard Street in Norfolk.

Police say a 16-year-old girl is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony. A 13-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and concealing evidence, Norfolk Police announced Wednesday.

Officers were called to the playground in the 900 block of Pollard Street around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived to find the 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both juveniles charged in the homicide are being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

“How many more lives have to be lost or ruined before we say enough is enough,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone in the police news release. “Babies, children, and teenagers are getting shot in our backyard and across Hampton Roads. This incident alone cost one girl her life, ruined two others, and they’re all under the age of 18. I have been saying it for years, ‘where’s the adult leadership, where’s the responsible gun ownership, where’s the programs to reduce gun violence, where is the mere opportunity of hope?’ Together we can save lives, together we can inspire positive change in our communities, and together we can change this narrative, but it will require a monumental effort from all of us. We need to get this right, and right now.”

On Tuesday, Boone spoke to 10 On Your Side about recently gun violence across the region involving children.

Boone said gun violence is a societal issue and police need assistance from the community to change what’s happening on the streets.

Latest Posts: