Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on Lafayette Boulevard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon leaving one with injuries.
The call came it just after 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Lafayette Boulevard.
Shortly after, a person with gunshot injuries brought themselves to a local hospital.
The injuries status is unknown and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Norfolk Police Department.
