NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a home invasion that happened Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Waltham Street for a home invasion. Once there, the victim told officers that two armed men entered the home and demanded items. Police say no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.