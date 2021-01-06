Norfolk Police: 920 guns recovered throughout the city in 2020, over 16% increase since last year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police released data Wednesday that show a 16 percent increase in guns recovered throughout the city in 2020.

This is the fifth year the department has tracked the history that guns have been forfeited to Norfolk Police.

During 2020, the numbers show that 920 guns were recovered, which is up from the 791 guns recovered in 2019.

(Courtesy: Norfolk Police)

Additionally, the number of guns seized from felons and the number of guns reported stolen were down by more than 60 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

“It is only through analyzing evidence, such as this data, that we can make informed decisions about responsible gun ownership, adult leadership, and legislation that will have the greatest impact on violent crime in our neighborhoods,” the department posted to Twitter.

“As we know, almost every gun in this country is legally purchased through a federally licensed firearm dealer. However; in short order, guns are ending up in the hands of those who can’t legally possess a gun.”

(Courtesy: Norfolk Police)

