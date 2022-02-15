34-year-old man shot, injured by Norfolk police on Granby Street now facing charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have taken out charges in connection with an incident that led to officers shooting and injuring a man who had a gun in downtown Norfolk Saturday night.

Police have charged Barry D. Carrington Jr., of Norfolk, with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm in public.

On Tuesday, police said Carrington was being held in jail without bond.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. On scene, the officers encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

He was shot by two police officers and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police confirmed Carrington was the man who was hospitalized.

Norfolk police did not provide additional details on the shooting, but said no officers were injured and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the actions of the Norfolk officers who fired their weapons. Both are now on administrative duty.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi tweeted Tuesday night saying he would ask a neighboring city to prosecute the charges against Carrington. He will do so because he cannot both decide whether Norfolk officers were justified in the shooting and also prosecute the criminal case against who they shot.

Fatehi said he is awaiting the results of the state police investigation into the officer-involved shooting.