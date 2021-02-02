25-year-old man arrested in connection with November homicide on Granby Street in Norfolk

Marquail King

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they have located a man wanted in connection with a shooting that killed another man back in November.

25-year-old Marqail King was arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The deadly shooting happened the night of Nov. 18.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Granby Street around 10 p.m. and located the victim, 33-year-old Abram D. Randle. Randle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have arrested and charged 27-year-old Celia E. Williams-Valle with accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

