Norfolk plans to vaccinate 1,900 NPS employees this week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health plans to vaccinate 1,900 Norfolk Public School (NPS) employees and administer 400 second doses to Phase 1a recipients this week.

Phase 1b includes police, fire, and hazmat, K-12 school staff, childcare workers, as well as individuals 65 years of age and older.

Norfolk Health District Director, Dr. Demetria Lindsay says they are using “every dose available with none gone to waste.”







Preregistration online at www.norfolk.gov/covid19vaccine is the first step in securing an appointment for those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.



If you need assistance submitting the preregistration form online, you call 757-664-SHOT (7468).



On Monday alone, Norfolk health officials received over 16,500 preregistration forms and over 1,600 telephone inquiries since the transition to Phase 1b. Officials say,it may take 4-8 weeks to receive a notification to schedule an appointment due to the large number of requests.





Their preferred method to contact you will be by email, however, if you do not have an email address you will be notified by phone. officials ask that you arrive at your scheduled appointment time and bring a form of identification, such as a driver’s license, and proof of qualification, such as a work ID, to verify eligibility.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Please do not present to the vaccination clinic without an appointment or you will be turned away. Also, in order to maintain social distancing for everyone’s protection and to limit crowding and long waits, you will not be allowed into the building until 15 – 20 minutes before your appointment time. If you arrive early, please remain in your car.

You can view more COVID-19 FAQs HERE.

This weekend, Sentara Healthcare hosted two large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinics and administered up to 10,000 doses to eligible individuals in Hampton Roads. The clinics were at the Norfolk Scope Arena and the Hampton Convention Center.