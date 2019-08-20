Norfolk PD’s lip sync to be featured on ‘Lip Sync to the Rescue’ first responders show

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s official! The Norfolk Police Department’s famous lip sync video will be a part of a new one-hour special honoring first responders.

Norfolk police made national headlines last year by doing a rendition of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” that appeared to be shot in one take. The department was featured on NBC Nightly News after the video went viral.

The department’s video will once again be showcased to a national audience on the “Lip Sync to the Rescue” show hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which is airing Sept. 9 on CBS.

Tune-in on Mon., Sept. 9th at 8p/7c for an exciting night of first responder #lipsyncchallenge videos from across the country. Plus, you'll be able to VOTE via #Twitter for the #1 video who will bring home $100k😃 pic.twitter.com/ZrjN4GBED2 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 20, 2019

This one-hour special show will count down the top 10 lip sync videos produced by police and fire departments from across the counry. Norfolk is going up against videos from agencies in a variety of cities and localities across the country.

Viewers will get the chance to vote for their favorite lip sync video during the broadcast. The winner will be awarded $100,000, with the runner-up getting $50,000.