NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department will be holding a hiring event in December.

Applicants will be able to complete the physical agility test and psychological exam in one day.

Some candidates will also receive conditional offers of employment on the spot.

The event takes place on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. It will be held at 2500 N. Military Hwy. in Norfolk.

To apply and reserve your spot visit www.npdjobs.com.