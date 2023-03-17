NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a suspect who they say burglarized a hotel room on Mar 8.
Police say they received a report on Mar. 8 around 12:20 p.m. that a man had entered a hotel room at the Courtyard Marriot located at 520 E. Plume St. and stole the victim’s belongings.
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage during their investigation that showed the suspect using the victim’s credit card at a convenience store.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
