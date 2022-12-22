NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 59-year-old Charles Jones was last seen around 12 p.m. at Military Circle Mall.

Charles Jones (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Jones is described as being 5’8″ and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, a blue bomber jacket with a dark-colored hoodie, khaki pants, and sneakers.

Police say Jones is believed to be suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Jones or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.