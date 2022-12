NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a man who was last seen on Dec. 8 in Norfolk.

According to police, 30-year-old Nicholas Hensley is described as being 5’11, 150 pounds with short brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. Police say Hensley could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area.

Police are concerned for Hensley’s safety and asks anyone with information to call 911.