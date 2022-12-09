NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen early Friday morning.

According to police, 34-year-old Ulisicia Martin was last seen Friday around 1:40 a.m. Police say she may be in the area of Norfolk State University.

Ulisicia Martin (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department

Martin is described as being 5’3″ and 200 pounds. Police say she could be wearing a black shirt, dark jeans and turquoise Nike shoes.

Detectives are concerned for Martin’s safety and ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.