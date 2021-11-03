3 women dead, 2 injured in ‘mass shooting’ on Whitaker Ln. in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say 3 women are dead and 2 were injured following a “mass shooting” that happened Wednesday evening in the Young Terrace neighborhood of the city.
According to police dispatch, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane.
Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf that five women were shot and three of them have died in a “mass shooting.” The other two women have been transported to a local hospital.
The suspect, a man, shot a woman then shot four other women as they tried to help the first victim, according to Chief Boone.
During an interview with 10 On Your Side, Chief Boone called the suspect “a coward.” The location of the suspect was not made immediately clear.
Police describe the incident as a possible domestic-related situation.
