NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight in the 5400 block of Greenplain Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with life-threatening injures. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the motives and circumstances behind this incident.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.