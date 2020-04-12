Norfolk Police respond to shooting on Goff Street

1  of  2
Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 900 block of Goff Street for a shooting on Sunday evening.

According to dispatch, the call was received around 5:53 p.m.

One person suffered a non life-threatening injury.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

