NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are on the scene of a shooting in the Olde Huntersville section of the city.

Dispatch says a person was shot around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue. That’s off of Church Street.

Officers are working to determine the extent of their injuries and the cause of the shooting.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.