NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk’s Calvert Square community.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. That is near Tidewater Drive.

Two lanes of Tidewater Drive are currently closed.

There has been a history of violence on Bagnall Road and in the area. Last month, Norfolk police responded to a ‘domestic incident’ in the area. A man was shot in the area last summer, which was followed two shootings in 2020 – one was fatal and the other was not.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.