Norfolk PD: One dead, two injured in shooting on E. Princess Anne Road

Norfolk

Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road that left one man dead and two others with injures.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Norfolk Police, one man was pronounced dead on the scene, one man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a third man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Norfolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

  • Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist Cortez Grayson.
