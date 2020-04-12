Norfolk PD: One dead, two injured in shooting on E. Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road that left one man dead and two others with injures.
Dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Norfolk Police, one man was pronounced dead on the scene, one man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a third man suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Norfolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
