Norfolk PD: One dead, two injured in shooting on E. Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road that left one man dead and two others with injures.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Norfolk Police, one man was pronounced dead on the scene, one man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a third man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD are at a triple shooting in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Rd. One man was found deceased on-scene. One man was transported to SNGH. One man has non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 8:15 PM. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP pic.twitter.com/RSiuLU1308 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 12, 2020

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Norfolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist Cortez Grayson.

