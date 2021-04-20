Norfolk PD officer fired after anonymous donation to Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.” (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high-ranking Norfolk Police officer who was found donating to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse has been fired from the police department.

Kyle Rittenhouse is the man charged with the murder of two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August.

According to the Guardian newspaper on Friday, Sgt. William Kelly, who served as the executive officer of NPD’s internal affairs division, made an anonymous $25 donation to Rittenhouse’s defense in September. However Kelly used an official email address linked to himself, the Guardian reported.

The revelation came after a data breach of a Christian crowdfunding GiveSendGo, which showed official email addresses belonging to many police officers and public officials. The information was shared with the Guardian by the transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets.

The alleged donation from Kelly was made on September 3 and included the comment, “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong” and “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone responded to the allegations on Friday in a written statement, and said Kelly was initially reassigned to another division pending the results of an administrative investigation. He did not identify Kelly in the statement.

According to Kelly’s LinkedIn page, he had been with the Norfolk Police Department for 18 years. He has been the executive officer of internal affairs for the last two months.

In a release sent Tuesday, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said he has accepted the recommendation of NPD Chief Larry D. Boone to relieve Kelly of his duty.

Read the statement from Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer below:

I have reviewed the results of the internal investigation involving Lt. William Kelly. Chief Larry Boone and I have concluded Lt. Kelly’s actions are in violation of City and departmental policies. His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behavior for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer

In a statement to local residents, Chief Boone said he wants people to know that the department will represent and uphold organizational values.

“A police department cannot do its job when the public loses trust with those whose duty is to serve and protect them,” said Chief Boone. “We do not want perceptions of any individual officer to undermine the relations between the Norfolk Police Department and the community.”

Chief Boone ended his statement asking community members to continue supporting the officers of the department.

Kelly is able to appeal the decision.

