NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a walk-in gunshot victim Friday night.

According to dispatch, the call for the gunshot victim came in around 10:48 p.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Police say the injuries are non life-threatening.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.