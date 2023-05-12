NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating a deadly late-night shooting that left one man dead and one injured at a 7-Eleven.

According to police, a shooting occurred inside a 7-Eleven store just off Hampton Boulevard at 1088 W. 26th St. It was reported around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Officers responded and found a 7-Eleven employee, a 22-year-old man, with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Outside the store, first responders found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man, Walter E. Painter, 25, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Norfolk Police with several follow-up questions, including who shot the man who was killed.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

This shooting occurred one week after another Hampton Roads 7-Eleven. On Friday, May 5 a 20-year-old employee at a Suffolk 7-Eleven was shot and killed.