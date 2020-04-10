Norfolk PD investigate double homicide on Colonial Avenue

NORFOLK, Va, (WAVY) – Police are investigating a double homicide in 2600 block of Colonial Avenue.

Dispatchers received the call around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say when they arrived a man and woman were pronounced dead inside of the residence.

Norfolk Police did not release any additional information.

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist Cortez Grayson.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Norfolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

