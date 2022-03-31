Those eligible or interested should call (757) 390-1954.

*Note: Since this article was published, a police spokeswoman says all passes have been given out.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police plan to give out hundreds of tickets – to ride local public transportation for free.

The department’s ‘Ticket to Ride’ program gives hundreds of Hampton Roads Transit monthly bus and paratransit passes to senior citizens and adults with special needs at no cost.

Officials say the program stemmed from several conversations and was made possible with a community grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Systems.

Police say seniors have told officers that the pandemic and rising gas prices negatively impact their transportation independence.

“Tickets to Ride” program (photo: Norfolk police)

“Tickets to Ride” program (photo: Norfolk police)

“Tickets to Ride” program (photo: Norfolk police)

“Tickets to Ride” program (photo: Norfolk police)

To qualify for the program, community members must be at least 60 years of age or be an adult with special needs. Those eligible can get one monthly bus ride pass or paratransit-ride booklet – both with 10 passes.

They are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you are a senior citizen, know a senior citizen, or an adult with special needs who can benefit from free HRT transportation passes, please call (757) 390-1954.