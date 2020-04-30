Norfolk PD celebrates woman’s 97th birthday with social distancing, ice cream truck and flashy signs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus has put a halt to many people’s plans — including celebrating birthdays in the traditional way.

But a little outside-of-the-box thinking can show someone you care.

That’s the musical stylings of the Norfolk Police Department.

On Wednesday, they celebrated Iola McMillon’s 97th birthday.

She’s a resident at franklin Arms, a senior living facility in Norfolk.

Officers were able to be part of her special day and wish her well — all while maintaining social distancing to keep everyone safe. Police also brought an ice cream truck, because McMillon loves strawberry ice cream.

Norfolk Police say McMillon moved to Norfolk in the mid-1940s from Bermuda, later becoming a proud U.S. citizen.

#NorfolkPD #TodayHeroes wished the Happiest 97th Birthday to Mrs. Iola McMillon! She loves strawberry ice cream so we brought our ice cream truck to lead the #socialdistance fun! The spirited native of #Bermuda moved to #NorfolkVA in the mid 40’s & became a proud U.S. #citizen. pic.twitter.com/h7PIvJaYdM — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 30, 2020

