Norfolk parks remain open as certain amenities close

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced on Thursday that while select parks remain open, certain amenities will close to assist in preventing the coronavirus spread.

According to city officials, all dog parks, Northside skate park, picnic shelters, small neighborhood parks, and school parks will close beginning March 26 at sunset.

The select parks and amenities will remain closed until further notice. 

The decision came just a day after Virginia Beach closed its playgrounds and amenities to the public.

“I did not make this decision lightly. We must take appropriate action to maintain the health and safety of our residents. For the time being, our beaches, large open spaces and the Elizabeth River Trail will remain open. City staff and police on patrol will monitor these areas and disperse any gatherings of 10 plus people,” said City Manager Larry Filer in a release on Thursday.

So what is open in Norfolk?

  • Public boat ramps and kayak launches
  • Town Point Park
  • Lakewood Park
  • Northside Park
  • Barraud Park
  • Poplar Hall Park
  • Bay Oaks Park
  • Beaches
  • Select areas of Elizabeth River Trail

The full list of closures and open parks is located on the City of Norfolk website.

Visitors should continue to practice social distancing and following proper health guidelines. 


Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

