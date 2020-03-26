Norfolk parks remain open as certain amenities close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced on Thursday that while select parks remain open, certain amenities will close to assist in preventing the coronavirus spread.

According to city officials, all dog parks, Northside skate park, picnic shelters, small neighborhood parks, and school parks will close beginning March 26 at sunset.

The select parks and amenities will remain closed until further notice.

The decision came just a day after Virginia Beach closed its playgrounds and amenities to the public.

“I did not make this decision lightly. We must take appropriate action to maintain the health and safety of our residents. For the time being, our beaches, large open spaces and the Elizabeth River Trail will remain open. City staff and police on patrol will monitor these areas and disperse any gatherings of 10 plus people,” said City Manager Larry Filer in a release on Thursday.

So what is open in Norfolk?

Public boat ramps and kayak launches

Town Point Park

Lakewood Park

Northside Park

Barraud Park

Poplar Hall Park

Bay Oaks Park

Beaches

Select areas of Elizabeth River Trail

The full list of closures and open parks is located on the City of Norfolk website.

Visitors should continue to practice social distancing and following proper health guidelines.





