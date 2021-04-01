Norfolk parking permit application period opens today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Renewals for residential and commercial parking permits are being accepted in the City of Norfolk starting today.

Current stickers are set to expire on May 31, 2021. New permits must be placed on the car’s left rear bumper by June 1, 2021.

The quickest, and easiest way to renew is online, but the Parking Customer Service Center accepts in-person applications and renewals from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 222 E. Main Street.

Residents may apply or renew by mail by sending the signed application along with verification materials to 222 E. Main Street, Norfolk, VA, 23510. Checks should be made payable to Treasurer, City of Norfolk.

Applicants for the permits need to provide their driver’s license number, vehicle registration, proof of residency such as a utility bill or a screen shot of address verification information from AIR.Norfolk.gov. Renters will need to have a copy of their lease.

Customers may request visitor passes by email at monthlyparking@norfolk.gov, or through the MyNorfolk app.