Norfolk parking implements temporary assistance programs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Norfolk’s Parking Divison announced a series of programs aimed at supporting restaurants, retail and other businesses as more employees return to in-person work.

The first program, Top Deck, will reduce monthly rates for the Bank, Boush or West Plume Street garages to $40, or about $2 per day.

In addition, Flex Schedule will allow people with hybrid work schedules to purchase a monthly parking pass for up to 100 hours a month. City officials say this pass can be purchased at a rate of 60 percent of the posted garage rate or between $38.40 and $57.12 per month, depending on the garage.

Any additional hours over 100 will be billed at the posted hourly rate.

“These promoted rates will offer solutions to our business partners and will offer parking solutions which will facilitate the reopening access needs of our business partners,” said Ray Stoner the Assistant Parking Director.

Monthly nightly rates are available from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. in all garages except Waterside, MacArthur, Scope, Bank and Charlotte.

Evening rates of $3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekend rates of $5 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. are available in MacArthur and Waterside garages on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The programs, effective July 1, are scheduled to run for six months.