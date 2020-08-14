Norfolk Parking Division customer service center to reopen Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Parking Division’s Customer Service Center at 222 E. Main Street in Norfolk reopens to the public on Monday, August 17.
The office will open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Customers will enter the building two at a time and must wear a face covering in accordance with health and safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Parking continues to encourage residents to use the self-service portal.
Additionally, residents may submit parking questions or requests through the MyNorfolk app, available for both iPhone and Android, call Norfolk Cares at 757-664-6510 or email.
