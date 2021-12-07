Norfolk parents receive robocall about investigation into threat at Maury High School

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There were warning signs in the Oxford community outside Detroit when police say a 15-year-old opened fire, killing four students.

But in September, there were few warning signs at Heritage High School in Newport News when one student opened fire, injuring two other students following a brief dispute.

Monday night in Norfolk, Maury High School parents were notified of a threat.

“I received a robocall message from the principal and she was saying that they had been made aware of threats being made to a student at the school and they were working with the police department to investigate it,” said Marcia Eberly, whose son is a senior a Maury.

This parent is an employee of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers.

Norfolk school officials confirmed there was a threat that took place on Monday. Norfolk police also confirmed images of guns posted to social media are not related to Monday’s threat but are unsubstantiated threats that surfaced following the Newport News incident.

Schools spokesperson Michelle Washington told 10 On Your Side that students and parents played a critical role in the investigation.

“Students and parents alerted school administrators to a social media threat against Maury, which was investigated immediately, and appropriate actions have been taken,” said Washington.

A Norfolk police spokesperson, Sgt. William Pickering, told 10 On Your side every threat posted on social media is treated as a credible threat until determined otherwise.

The head of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers says school employees, across the board, are on edge.

“It is a result of the violence that is happening in schools. What I’m saying is not an indictment on Norfolk Public Schools, that’s just the way it is,” said Norfolk Federation of Teachers President Thomas Calhoun.

According to Norfolk police, the threat posted on social media was a bomb threat that is now under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

School officials added that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken for any student found responsible for making such a threat. The disciplinary actions will be taken under the guidelines of the student code of conduct, according to Washington.