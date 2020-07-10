Norfolk opens two ‘Transit System Redesign’ surveys to public

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced on Friday that it is conducting two surveys to get community feedback on how the Norfolk Transit network should run.

The Transit Concepts survey allows the public to decide which network design is preferred. The city said on its website that it may redesign the bus network as early as 2021, possibly changing every existing route. Again, these are concepts and not proposals.

The survey runs through bus routes, wait times, stop spacing, and budget. The Transit Concepts survey can be found here.

The Multimodal System Plan survey cycles through several maps that represent a draft plan for structuring travel throughout the city for bicycles, pedestrians, and public transit as an interconnected system. The survey can be found here.

“Whether you ride transit or not, the transit network is part of your community, and your taxes help pay for bus service, so we want your opinion,” said city officials on the website.

More information on the plan can be found here.

