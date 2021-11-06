Norfolk opens select garages ahead of weekend high tide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Select parking garages in Norfolk will open ahead of Sunday’s high tide.



The National Weather Service is predicting moderate coastal flooding on Sunday. Residents who need a high and dry place to park are welcome to use select parking garages to move their vehicles beginning Saturday evening.

York Street Garage, located at 215 West York Street, will open at 6 p.m. Saturday, for residents to park their vehicles.

Residents are advised to not park in reserved spaces. Vehicles must be removed by 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

All Old Dominion Parking garages are also open for residents to move their vehicles to higher ground. Vehicles without an ODU parking permit must be removed by Monday morning.

According to Meteorologist Steve Fundaro, it’ll be blustery, especially this afternoon & evening, with gusts over 25mph along the coastline & waterways. Highs will hold in the 50s as a result!

The wind will continue through the night and into tomorrow, picking up the pace as it does so. Gusts along the coastline should easily be over 30mph, with wind gusts up to 40 or 50mph for the Outer Banks.