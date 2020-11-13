Norfolk opens housing survey to residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – City officials have opened a housing survey to residents allowing them to share experiences living, working, or going to school in Norfolk.

The 30 question survey closes on December 13. Responses may help Norfolk “take meaningful action to address needs, overcome segregation, promote fair housing choice, and foster inclusive communities that are free from discrimination,” according to a statement released Friday.

Responses to this survey will be included in Norfolk’s Five-Year Consolidated Plan. The plan will be made available publicly for comment and review before adoption.

Norfolk is a recipient of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding in order to collect updated information on housing and community development needs.

Find more information on the city’s HUD page in the Office of Budget and Strategic Planning. Click here to take the survey.

