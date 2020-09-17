Norfolk opening parking garages ahead of expected flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is opening several city parking garages so residents can move vehicles to higher ground ahead of heavy rains and expected flooding Thursday into Friday.

The entire Hampton Roads region is under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of rain possible.

All Old Dominion University parking garages will open at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The following city garages will be open beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. Norfolk residents are advised to not park in reserved spaces and must remove their vehicles by 8 a.m. on Sept. 23.

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street

St Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street

Here's today weather blog. We have a Flash Flood Watch up for the area later today through Friday. Lots of rain already in the region. I also talk a little about possible tidal flooding. https://t.co/eQl5SdZ9Bk pic.twitter.com/vZ08vFcuUP — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) September 17, 2020

For more on the weather forecast, click here.

Latest Posts: