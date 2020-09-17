Norfolk opening parking garages ahead of expected flooding

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is opening several city parking garages so residents can move vehicles to higher ground ahead of heavy rains and expected flooding Thursday into Friday.

The entire Hampton Roads region is under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of rain possible.

All Old Dominion University parking garages will open at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The following city garages will be open beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. Norfolk residents are advised to not park in reserved spaces and must remove their vehicles by 8 a.m. on Sept. 23.

  • York Street Garage, 215 West York Street
  • Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street
  • St Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street

