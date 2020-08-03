Norfolk to open city garages to residents, announces other Isaias storm preps

Norfolk public works crews worked over the weekend clearing drains and ditches ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias. (Photo courtesy: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is taking preventative measures ahead of Isaias’ anticipated arrival.

The current track shows the storm system should impact the Hampton Roads region Tuesday morning.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says he is confident in the path. The only question at this point is the exact timing, because the storm is moving so quickly. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for the latest forecast.

Hampton Roads may experience some tidal flooding and strong wind gusts, which could result in power outages.

Crews in Norfolk have been busy cleaning out storm drains and ditches to help mitigate the flooding.

The city also has extra crews on standby to respond to fallen trees.

There are some things you can do to prepare your property ahead of the storm: clean out any debris in gutters, curbs and ditches and secure loose items in your yard to prevent damage.

Trash and recycling is still scheduled to be collected as usual on Tuesday routes, but Tuesday’s bulk waste pickup will be picked up on Saturday, August 8 instead.

The City is opening the following garages so residents can move their vehicles to higher ground. Norfolk residents can park in these garages beginning Monday, August 3 at 6 p.m. Vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5. Do not park in reserved spaces.

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Bank Street Garage, 420 Monticello Avenue

St. Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street

All Old Dominion University parking garages. After 8 a.m. Wednesday, parking permit and meter payment requirements in campus parking facilities will resume as normal.

Lime scooters will be temporarily out of service on Tuesday, August 4.

For Norfolk storm-related updates and information, go to www.norfolk.gov or sign up for Norfolk Alerts at www.norfolk.gov/alert.

To report downed trees or other storm-related damage in Norfolk, including downed power lines or flooded and impassable streets, use the MyNorfolk app, MyNorfolk online portal or call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510.

Report power outages to Dominion Virginia Power at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Visit the Know Your Zone website for evacuation and shelter at home information.

