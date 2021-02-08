Norfolk opening 6 recreation centers to offer in-person vaccine preregistration help

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is opening six recreation centers to help residents without computer access to receive in-person preregistering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Wednesday, February 10 until Friday, February 26, the recreation centers will be open Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Norfolk City officials will be able to assist Phase 1b residents, no appointments necessary.

The six recreation centers include:

Berkley Neighborhood Multi-Service Center, 121 W. Liberty Street

Vivian C. Mason Technology/Teen Center, 700 E Olney Road

Sherwood Forest Recreation Center, 4537 Little John Drive

Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center, 7300 Newport Avenue

Park Place Multi-Purpose Center, 606 W. 29 th Street

Street East Oceanview Recreation Center, 9520 E. 20th Bay St.

Recreation, Parks and Open Space employees will be able to help residents enter their information directly into the online preregistration form. These employees have been preregistering residents since January 25 when Norfolk transitioned to Phase 1b.



As of February 4, more than 21,000 Norfolk residents have preregistered online and over the phone to receive the vaccine.



Each resident will receive a preregistration confirmation card with the date of their preregistration, and a flyer with important Frequently Asked Questions. City employees will not provide medical advice.



Residents are encouraged to wear a mask and practice physical distancing while in the facilities. Hand sanitizer will be provided onsite.