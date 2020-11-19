Norfolk OpenData launches new design, user-friendly layout

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Norfolk says the database OpenData is launched with a new design and a user-friendly layout Thursday afternoon.

“Bright, clean, mobile-responsive design and new navigation features make the city’s data more accessible than ever,” the city said in a statement released.

Since launching Norfolk OpenData in March 2018, Norfolk has added 40 datasets from departments across the city, including information on public safety, revenues and expenditures, the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, real estate and taxes.

The update includes city images and a new search bar. Large buttons provide quick access to the most-used and clicked-on information and downloads. Colorful tabs anchor featured content and dashboards.

“Feel free to view, download and analyze any of the data in this portal, which is provided as a commitment to transparency and community collaboration. Residents are welcome to use this data to improve the community, spark a business idea or satisfy curiosity. The City will continue to update and expand this data to build a comprehensive portal,” the statement continued.

