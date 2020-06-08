Norfolk officer sustains minor injuries after vehicle flees incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say an officer sustained minor injuries after a vehicle fled while officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect.
Police say officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
As officers attempted to apprehend a suspect, the vehicle fled.
As it fled, one officer sustained minor injuries.
The vehicle is described as a Chevy Equinox, police said.
