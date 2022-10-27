CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty during the retrial in the fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.

Hoyt’s first trial in the fatal shooting of Kelvin White during a confrontation in January 2020 ended in a mistrial.

Kelvin White’s family hired Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard to ask the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hamel to upgrade Hoyt’s charge to murder, following the hung jury. Hoyt was charged with manslaughter in the retrial.

Hoyt is a Norfolk police officer and was off duty at the time when he received a call from his wife about a man, White, threatening her. He has claimed self-defense and maintained White had a knife and was coming close to him.

The jury was selected Tuesday. It was made up of seven women and six men. One juror is a Black man. This was a concern for the Commonwealth during the last jury selection.

10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss will have the latest updates at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10.

“They are painting my brother out to be some evil aggressor,” said Gerard White, Kelvin’s brother, told 10 On Your Side in a recent interview. “I am very disappointed. My family and mother are so very disappointed.”

A day prior, the defense questioned a psychiatrist from a local behavioral health clinic regarding White who was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The psychiatrist said he sporadically took the oral medication. She also said White never threatened the staff or acted aggressively.

That same day, Hoyt’s police headquarters interview following the incident was shown. He recalled the night to the detective. When Hoyt learned White had died, he got visibly emotional in the interview.