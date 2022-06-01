NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman he knew.

Norfolk police announced the charges in a news release Wednesday night.

Justine Headen, 22, is charged with making threats in writing. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a woman known to Headen told detectives on Wednesday that she had received threats from him via text message.

The investigation led to Headen’s arrest.

Headen is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has worked for Norfolk police since 2021.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and has been “relieved of duty” pending the outcome of the criminal trial and administrative process in the department.