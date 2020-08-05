Norfolk offers job-related training certifications for eligible residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Human Services Re-Entry Team is offering a series of job-related training certifications for residents who are eligible for SNAP benefits.

The Summer 2020 Gateway Academy courses are open for enrollment from now until August 15. In addition to SNAP benefit eligibility (residents currently receiving SNAP are included), the program requires that residents are eligible to enroll at Tidewater Community College and able to participate in services virtually by phone, email, or computer.

Candidates complete four to six weeks of assigned activities such as job readiness classes and professional development workshops. Upon completion of all Gateway Academy activities, participants will be eligible for funding for select Tidewater Community College programs including culinary arts and hospitality, health care, information technology, transportation, and skilled trades.

TCC programs vary in duration from eight to 12 weeks. Classes are offered Monday through Friday during business hours.

To confirm eligibility and enroll, contact Madonna Flores by calling 757-664-7799 or via email. Provide name, date of birth, phone number, and program of interest.

Applicants scheduled for enrollment upon verification and receipt of additional information.

