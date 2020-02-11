Norfolk offers free emergency training courses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is offering free classes to prepare citizens for disasters.

The Community Emergency Response Team training, or CERT, teaches a wide range of topics including disaster preparedness, survival skills, medical operations, search and rescue and fire safety.

Community members who successfully complete the classes will be able to quickly evaluate a rescue situation, triage and treat injuries, and use a fire extinguisher.

The course is made up of four classes on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Each participant will get a CERT kit with preparedness items at the end of the training.

The classes take place at the Norfolk Emergency Operations Center on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

To register contact Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Scott Mahone at 757-441-5619.