NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk renters facing evictions are eligible for relief funding and support services.

The funds are part of a $1 million boost to the city’s Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). The funds come from two primary sources – $800,000 is from City of Norfolk local operating funds and $200,000 is from the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP 2.0) program administered by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Those facing evictions can attend an Eviction Relief and Prevention Resource Clinic on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue located inside Military Circle Mall.

The event is first come first serve.

Attendees must provide the following documentation: