Norfolk offering parking for residents affected by flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk residents affected by flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur will be able to park nearby.

Norfolk city officials say residents can park in the York Street city garage, located at 215 W. York Street, from 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 21.

Residents may also park in Lot 42 near Popeyes on St. Pauls Boulevard.

Additionally, Old Dominion will also be offering parking in its garages through Monday, May 25.

