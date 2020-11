NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Health is offering a free, drive-thru clinic for seasonal flu shots on Thursday, November 19.

The flu shots will be available for anyone ages 3 and up while supplies last.

The event will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 745 Park Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For further information, (757) 683-2777.

Anyone attending is advised wear a mask, roll up your sleeve, stay in your car or walk right up and get a free flu shot.

Latest Posts